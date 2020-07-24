When Beauden Barrett signed with the Blues, the assumption was he would spend 2020 steering their attack to help unlock its potential.

While the components were there, only three teams in Super Rugby scored fewer points than the Blues in 2019, with Barrett's arrival seemingly ending the search for a quality No 10.

While Blues fans had to wait to see Barrett's debut, when he eventually stepped on to the park, it was a surprise to see him used at fullback every week, in conjunction with No 10 Otere Black. However, with Black picking up an injury last weekend, Barrett will get the chance to return to his favoured role.

Beauden Barrett is back in the 10 jersey after 324 days. Photo / Getty

With Barrett moving to first five-eighth for tomorrow afternoon's match with the Chiefs in Auckland, the Blues know that will mean one significant change in the way they play.

"What he adds is he's a little bit quicker off the mark. You've just got to be a bit more prepared to get that 10-metre speed up," lock Josh Goodhue said. "We're looking forward to seeing him at 10 and seeing what he can do."

The last time Barrett started a game at first-five was in early September last year in the All Blacks' match against Tonga before the Rugby World Cup. Sunday will mark 324 days since he last wore the No 10.

At fullback, he's played fairly well. A role he's had to man out of necessity due to injuries in the squad, Barrett made smart plays, leaning on a strong kicking game.

Beauden Barrett's kicking game has been solid this season. Photo / Getty

But while he's done his job at fullback, Blues attack coach Daniel Halangahu was excited to see what he would bring to the Blues at first five-eighth.

"I'd say he's the best running 10 in the world; probably the best we've ever seen as a running 10, so that's a pretty obvious one," Halangahu said.

"We're probably not giving away any of his secrets that he loves to attack the line, he likes to be a flat, hard-running threat. But what we're seeing now is he's bringing a well-rounded game. He's kicking off both feet really well, so he's bringing that rounded game — but he'll be a real threat at the line.

"I think it's been a lesson for the guys around them just how flat and hard Beauden can play through that channel. It's been a small adaptation for the guys around him; he's going to be flat, he takes off, he's as fast as anyone on the field, so we're all excited to see him there.

"He's played his best rugby at 10, [but] in saying that, he's been awesome around here. He always does what's best for the team, so he's never once questioned whether he's at 10 or 15, he just wants the best team out there on the park and to play his role."

Beauden Barrett will play at first five-eighth for the Blues this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Barrett's move to 10 is one of a number of changes for the Blues. Loose forward Blake Gibson returns to the starting side at openside flanker for his 50th match after recovering from a hamstring injury, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti starts at lock, Caleb Clarke returns on the wing and TJ Faiane starts in the midfield. Goodhue moves to the bench, as does Black, who is bracketed with Emoni Narawa if he's deemed unfit to play.

The Blues will meet a Chiefs team yet to win in Super Rugby Aotearoa, failing to close out games on a number of occasions. Last weekend, the Chiefs found themselves up 31-7 against the Highlanders before losing 33-31.

They'll run out a similar squad to that of last weekend, continuing to play Kaleb Trask at first-five over veteran Aaron Cruden.

Coach Warren Gatland has made just one change to his starting side, with Reuben O'Neill joining the starting front row in place of Aidan Ross, who is out due to injury.

Blues: Matt Duffie, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Blake Gibson, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Sione Mafileo, Josh Goodhue, Tony Lamborn, Sam Nock, Otere Black/Emoni Narawa, Harry Plummer.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Solomon Alaimalo, Kaleb Trask, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Tupou Vaa'i, Nepo Laulala, Bradley Slater, Reuben O'Neill.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, Ross Geldenhuys, Adam Thomson, Mitch Karpik, Lisati Milo-Harris, Aaron Cruden, Quinn Tupaea.