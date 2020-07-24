Washington Nationals and New York Yankees players and coaches have banded together in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, prior to their Major League Baseball game.

The opening day of the revamped 2020 season began with the defending World Series champion Nationals hosting the Yankees, in front of empty stands.

Following on-field introductions and just before the American national anthem, all players and coaches kneeled down in support of the movement.

All players and coaches on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight



After kneeling for 20 seconds, all stood up in unison for the 'Star Spangled Banner'.

Players and coaches held a piece of long black material which spanned the length of both baselines, while a video denouncing racism played.

Players donned 'Black Lives Matter' related apparel during batting practice, while Yankees manager Aaron Boone wore a t-shirt with the quote pre-game.

It was not time first time the public saw their base-running heroes drop to the ground in protest. Teams had also been taking a knee during exhibition games prior to the season start.

The country has been swamped by anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd back in May.

The MLB is one of many sports globally to have joined the cause, as well as the English Premier League and Formula One among others.

The Nationals were also able to raise their title-winning banner from last season.

The MLB season was originally due to start on March 27 (New Zealand time) but was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new season will run until late September before the postseason begins.