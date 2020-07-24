The first of Team New Zealand's America's Cup opponents have hit Auckland waters.

Although there have been no sightings of champagne getting smashed across the bow, Challengers American Magic launched their AC75 boat Defiant into the Waitematā Harbour this morning - a month after arriving in the Viaduct Harbour.

Defiant will sail for the first time on Monday after undergoing tests this weekend.

American Magic CEO Terry Hutchinson said they are excited to start sailing.

Advertisement

"We're all itching, it's one big poison ivy branch," Hutchinson told NZME. "The team's been going hard for a month so we'll take the weekend off and the boat is going through assessments, making sure everything inside is operational so we don't have any show stoppers early next week.

"We have a great forecast so we're looking forward to reaching the milestone we set out six months ago.

"It's been a long road to this point and we're always incredibly grateful to everyone that's helped us to get here."

The eagle has landed. Now we get a sneak peek of the competition on the playing field.. 💥@NYYCAmericanMag Will it be today 😉@americascup pic.twitter.com/1tvfJF34Ym — AucklandNZ.com (@Auckland_NZ) July 23, 2020

Hutchinson was on high alert of the competition, however, with Team New Zealand sailing around the harbour in full view this morning.

Having served as Team New Zealand's tactician between 2004-2007, Hutchinson joked there is always been a level of banter between him and his former team.

"Our boat goes into the water this morning and at the same time the defender is launching their test boat across the harbour," he said. "So straight away you feel the pressure with another team around.

"It's a very well-polished team ... it's exactly what you'd expect as the defender of the America's Cup, they were good then and they're going to be really good now."