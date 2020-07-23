Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to make his boxing comeback.

Tyson will return to the ring when the 54-year-old faces 51-year-old four-division world champion Roy Jones Junior in an exhibition bout on September 12.

The eight-round fight – named 'FRONTLINE BATTLE' - will be part of a pay per view event shown on Triller, which has also obtained streaming rights to a 10-part documentary series leading to the bout.

Although many sceptics have suggested it's nothing more than a publicity stunt, Tyson insisted he was serious about fighting again and hired MMA legend Rafael Cordeiro to work with him on the pads.

He’s starting to look like Iron Mike again 👀



(🎥: @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/TcOiN2wDt0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 22, 2020

He's tantalised boxing fans with footage of him working out the gym, showing he still has at least some of the speed, power and footwork that saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

"At one time I was 40kg overweight, I was doing bad — I was doing cocaine, I was drinking — and I said 'Allah, if you can stop me being this way, I'll change my whole life' and eventually I got married, my life started to change and I started working out," Tyson told TMZ Sports.

Tyson said his interest in returning to the ring was originally sparked by an offer to fight against former MMA star Bob Sapp, before that fell through and he landed with Jones Jr.

"I don't know how this happened, I'm just very grateful I'm not living the life I was living before," he said.

"It's going to be for various charities so no one has to worry about me getting rich, or getting jealous or saying I'm doing this for money. I just feel good doing this because I can.

"I'm in great shape, but I'm going to get in better condition."

Jones Jr created his own legacy by becoming the only boxer to start his career at junior middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title.

He told sports.ru: "I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception.

"For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?"

Details of how much it will cost to buy the pay-per-view have not been released. Fans will not be allowed in the stands. Tyson has opened as the betting favourite.