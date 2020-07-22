World Rugby has confirmed a temporary international test window for later this year with plans to host the Rugby Championship in one country, most likely New Zealand.

Last week NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed his organisation is working with the Government to host the Rugby Championship through November and December in New Zealand with international rugby suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans have been given the green light by World Rugby, with its executive committee confirming a temporary international window between October 24 and December 5.

World Rugby said the Rugby Championship will be held between November 7 to December 12 in one country.

"With Covid-19 restrictions continuing to impact international travel and borders across southern hemisphere unions, on an exceptional basis The Rugby Championship 2020 will be hosted in full in a single country over a reduced six-week period between November 7 and December 12," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Special measures will be implemented to deal with any government-required quarantine period prior to the start of the competition."

The next step now would be for Sanzaar and NZ Rugby to work through the necessary process with the New Zealand Government, with strict border controls still in place.

All Blacks line up for the national anthems. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, the Six Nations can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving northern hemisphere teams can also be played from November 14 to December 5.

World Rugby said the recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual meeting of the World Rugby Council on July 30.

"Subject to approval, the full schedule of matches will be announced by the respective union and international competition owners in due course," it said in a statement.

"The rescheduling of the domestic, European and international calendars will accommodate the ability for the professional clubs to have access to their star southern hemisphere international players for the completion of the postponed and rescheduled 2019/20 seasons at a time in which they would have ordinarily been on international duty in August and September.

"All parties remain committed to continued dialogue regarding long-term men's and women's calendar reform that harmonies the international and club environments for the betterment of all."