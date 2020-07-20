Fijian rugby star Nemani Nadalo has called out a fan for 'casual racism' after his English club side Leicester signed countryman Kini Murimurivalu.

Murimurivalu was one of four new players announced by the Leicester Tigers overnight along with Hurricanes winger Kobus Van Wyk.

Murimurivalu, also an outside-back, joins Leicester from French club La Rochelle.

In a post announcing his signing on the Leicester Tigers official Facebook page, a fan commented: "Great signings but please can we have some players with names we can pronounce lol.".

Nadalo responded on Twitter, calling the fan's comment casual racism.

"Sorry but I don't stand for this s**t," Nadalo said.

"I'll let head office know tomorrow to change my name to Bob to make it easier for some!. Oh yeah I bet it was joke to [sic]," he added.

Murimurivalu said in a press release he felt "blessed and happy to sign at Tigers".

"I have heard a lot about Leicester and its history and know some former players, like Seru Rabeni and Seremaia Bai, and have played with the Fiji team with Nemani," he said.

"I am looking forward to the experience and the different environment in Leicester after more than 10 years in France, and to try new things."