Another year older and Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams continues to keep it real.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre turned 37 today, celebrating his birthday in the NBA bubble in Disney World, Florida ahead of the restart to the 2019-20 season later this month.

The league constructed a social bubble to resume the NBA season and protect 22 teams from COVID-19 while at the resort, which features several activities such as walking trails, a bowling alley and a lake to fish or boat.

In an interview with Fox 23 News, Adams was asked how the adjustment has been to dealing with life constantly living with his teammates and not having a chance to get away.

Birthday boy Steven Adams, on life inside the Orlando bubble: "Let's be clear, mate. This is not Syria, mate. It's not that hard...We're living in a bloody resort." pic.twitter.com/THgZZOOIaO — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) July 20, 2020

"It's all good mate," Adams responded. "Let's be clear. This is not Syria mate. It's not that hard. It's not that difficult. We're living in a bloody resort."

"Everyone is going to complain and everyone has their own preferences but it's not anything too serious. It's just a bit of dry food here and there and you get bored now and then but it's all good man."

"It's actually pretty cool because you get to interact with players on the other teams," he added."

Adams' Thunder side restart the season on August 1 when they face the Utah Jazz. Each team will play eight seeding games to determine the playoff matchups with the Thunder currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.