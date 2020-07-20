COMMENT:

Otere Black's neck injury could pave the way for Beauden Barrett to start in his favoured No 10 role this week.

Black left the field 43 minutes into the Blues' 29-27 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington last Saturday after copping Ben Lam's big knees to his head while diving to secure the loose ball.

Despite Black attempting to play on, referee Ben O'Keeffe and the match doctor intervened to demand a head injury assessment which the Blues playmaker passed.

Black did not return for the remainder of the match, however, with Blues coach Leon MacDonald reporting his first five-eighth hurt his neck in the incident.

Further post match tests confirmed Black did not sustain a concussion, but the Blues must now assess the severity of his neck injury and whether he needs one week to fully recover from the blow.

If Black is ruled out, Barrett will get his first starting crack at No 10 for the Blues in Sunday's match against the winless Chiefs at Eden Park.

After a mixed bag evening in his first return to the capital since leaving the Hurricanes, Barrett reiterated his preference to play No 10.

Ngani Laumape of the Hurricanes evades Beauden Barrett of the Blues during the round 6 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Blues. Photo / Getty Images.

While content to fulfill his duties from fullback and largely stick to the tactical kicking game plan it should be no surprise Barrett wants to play 10.

It's where he holds the most influence on any team for the simple reason that first-fives touch the ball much more than fullbacks.

Barrett's defensive challenges against Ngani Laumape have been well-highlighted but the try he scored when throwing a dummy and putting the foot down to split TJ Perenara and Tyrel Lomax underpinned his value in challenging the line and spotting holes from first receiver.

In this respect, and from broken field running, Barrett is one of the world's most lethal assets.

With that attacking threat in mind, Barrett would relish the chance to play his preferred position.

Dan Carter will also be in line for his anticipated Blues debut from the bench, provided the veteran playmaker overcomes the calf niggle that forced MacDonald to pull him from the bench last Thursday.

The Blues will again be without in-form No 8 Hoskins Sotutu due to his knee injury but he is expected to return the following week against the Highlanders.

Beauden Barrett of the Blues and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes pose after the round 6 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Blues. Photo / Getty Images.

SRA keeps setting the standard

Enjoy this season while you can. From the beauty and brawn of the New Zealand derbies to the upcoming North versus South match, 2020 will never be repeated.

It's a shame in many respects that the landscape must change for largely monetary reasons as New Zealand teams challenging each other every week has rekindled many punters' love for the game.

Last weekend we witnessed 17 tries in fixtures that left two points separating the Hurricanes and Blues, Highlanders and Chiefs, in truly captivating contests.

Even without the champion Crusaders featuring it was impossible not to appreciate the quality on display.

To parlance an oft-used boxing phrase, styles make fights.

No domestic rugby competition comes close to matching the enthralling drama and breadth of skill in SRA. Such a statement is not to demean Leinster's defensive brilliance or Toulouse's flair but merely point out the intent of all five New Zealand teams to use the ball, to attack space and chase width, embrace aggression and do it all at a relentless pace puts this competition on another level.

Ngani Laumape and Aaron Smith's individual efforts alone should be savoured.

With the rolling maul's resurgence no one could accuse New Zealand sides of lacking forward grunt, either.

Unfortunately what we know for sure is no matter how many sides are welcomed into the expanded eight-to-10 team competition next year, the standard is certain to drop. So, too, the number of Kiwi derbies.

As the rugby calendar inevitably returns to some form of normality the North against South fixture is also destined to be a one-off.

All the more reason to appreciate this gripping, out-of-the-box domestic season while you can.

Josh Ioane one to watch:

You'll have to wait until the Highlanders return from their bye but keep an eye out for Josh Ioane's emergence. The forgotten man in the national first-five discussions made his first appearance in SRA – on the same ground he debuted for the All Blacks last year – against the Chiefs after recovering a groin issue, and immediately impressed.

Ioane's return has the ability to lift the Highlanders from competitive to feared opponent.

In the second half against the Chiefs Ioane sparked the southerners from a 24-7 half time deficit by igniting their attack with the use of several superb wide passes that put those outside him in space. Mitchell Hunt has done a fine job for the Highlanders at No 10, but the option of switching him to fullback and starting Ioane at first-five would add another dimension to the Highlanders attack.

Ioane loves to challenge the line and has a bigger frame than the likes of Richie Mo'unga. With Damian McKenzie settling into the fullback role, the door is ajar for Ioane to state his case to be in the mix for the All Blacks at 10.