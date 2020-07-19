A LeBron James basketball card has sold for an astonishing US$1.8m ($2.75m) at an auction in the US.

The rare item was a 2003-04 LeBron James Upper Deck rookie Patch Parallel card and was sold at auction yesterday. The new owner is Leore Avidar, the co-founder of Lob.com.

It is the record sale of a basketball card, according to ESPN. The card was signed by James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and features a swatch of a singlet he wore during a photo shoot that season.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions told ESPN the sale will shock people since James is still playing in the NBA. Previous record sales have been for older cards.

"If we were talking about a T206 [Honus] Wagner, or a 1952 [Mickey] Mantle, it probably wouldn't be that much news," Goldin said.

"But when you're talking about a card that was literally produced 17 years ago and is for a guy still playing in the NBA, it's just shocking news to a lot of people. It's really where my particular industry has been going for several years."