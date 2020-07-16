A small but unique collection of All Blacks jerseys, played in by the only grandfather, father and son to play rugby for New Zealand, was presented this week to the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North.

The jerseys had been worn by three members of the Barry family.

Edward (Ned) Barry played 10 games for the All Blacks, including one test in Sydney on tours of Australia in 1932 and 1934.

Ned's son Kevin toured Australia in 1962 and Britain and France in 1963-64, playing 23 games, but no tests, and Kevin's son Liam played 10 games on tours to England and Scotland in 1993 and France in 1995, where in Paris he played his only test.

Happily, in 1993, Ned was able to watch on television at his Browns Bay retirement village as Liam made his All Black debut in late October, at Leicester.

Ned died six weeks later, aged 88.

Liam Barry holds his grandfather Ned's 1930s All Blacks jersey, with his daughter Nieve wearing his 1990s jersey, and his mother Justine holding her late husband Kevin's 1960s jersey. Photo / Supplied

This year Liam sent an email around the family, and there was universal agreement that the jerseys would be better off being displayed for rugby fans than hidden away in wardrobes.

Now the assistant coach of the New Zealand men's sevens team, Liam says there was never any pressure about the All Blacks legacy when he and his brothers Mike (who played for Northland and had an All Black trial) and Tim were growing up.

Liam does remembers fondly how grandfather Ned had very strong views on rugby.

"As he became more deaf his opinions when he was watching a game on television became louder and louder," Liam said.

Ned's jersey is the only one given to the museum not in its original condition.

"At some stage my grandmother Mona cut about a third of the bottom of the jersey off, apparently so one of the kids could wear it to a school fancy dress."