Black Sticks legend Katie Glynn has joined the Great Britain women's hockey side as assistant coach, in yet another sign of a troubled environment within Hockey New Zealand.

Glynn joins the Great Britain programme after resigning from the same role with the Black Sticks earlier this month, her departure continuing a spate of high-profile exits in recent months, including the abrupt retirements of Brooke Neal and Gemma McCaw.

Hockey NZ also saw chief executive Ian Francis resign yesterday after four turbulent years in charge, with the organisation announcing that he would step down in October.

Glynn, who became New Zealand's record goalscorer before being forced to retire at just 26, left Hockey NZ to "take a break" from professional hockey, according to a statement from the governing body. Glynn did not comment on her sudden departure at the time.

However, her move to Great Britain Hockey just weeks after her departure suggests otherwise.

"The role is an amazing opportunity for me to work with world-class athletes and staff that have been successful on the world stage," Glynn said after joining Great Britain. "I have enjoyed coaching against the squad and have always admired the way they play the game."

The defections follow reports of a fractured squad struggling to deal with the fallout associated with the departure of former coach Mark Hager.

While Hockey NZ have denied the player departures were linked to any issues highlighted in these reports, High Performance Sport New Zealand confirmed to the Herald in May there were "ongoing issues within the high-performance set-up" but stopped short of saying whether they had demanded personnel changes.

The Weekend Herald first reported that issues within the camp stemmed from the findings of the Dew report, commissioned shortly before Hager's departure in January last year, which pointed to a "negative" environment.

The review was launched months earlier after Hager, a former Australian international, accidentally sent an email to the entire team, naming and shaming individual players for their performance and effort, after finishing 11th at the women's World Cup.

Three months earlier, they had won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

In May, sources told the Herald the situation within the team was "faulty" and that some members of the squad and management team were actively working against changes that current coach Graham Shaw had been trying to implement.

Well-placed sources also warned at the time that well-known players were considering retirement because of concerns with the environment, even with the Olympics on the horizon.