Halfway through Super Rugby Aotearoa, the All Blacks contenders are starting to emerge - and one player is looming as the most exciting All Blacks prospect since Beauden Barrett first appeared on the scene.

Will Jordan is must-watch TV.

Playing in a star-studded Crusaders team, the 22-year-old is shining like no other. Whether he's starting at fullback or on the wing, or making an appearance off the bench, Jordan makes sure everyone knows when he's on the field.

In Jordan, every box is ticked. He has the four S's - strength, size, speed and skill – anyone would want in an outside back, while his positional versatility adds to the package.

For those who religiously follow rugby in New Zealand, Jordan's breakout season has been a long time coming. He was a star for the Christchurch Boys' High School first XV, and transitioned well into the provincial game with immediate success in a Tasman Mako uniform.

Called up to the Crusaders squad in 2019, many predicted Jordan as a bolter for the All Blacks' World Cup squad. That didn't come to fruition, but now he might be too hard to ignore.

In the same way people were excited about Beauden Barrett when he hit the provincial scene in 2011 and Super Rugby in 2012, Jordan has gained a lot of fans.

And for good reason. At the halfway point of Super Rugby Aotearoa, Jordan leads the competition in tries scored (five), clean breaks (10), defenders beaten (24) and metres carried (344). He's also among the top five in total carries (43) and top 10 in offloads (four).

It's not just the pure excitement around Jordan that has similarities to Barrett's rise in 2012. Both players are multi-tooled and can confidently be started in a number of positions. But while Barrett had the likes of Dan Carter and Ben Smith to contend against for a starting spot at either first five-eighth or fullback, the same sort of road blocks aren't there for Jordan.

On form alone, Jordan has genuine claims to the All Blacks' No 15 jersey. However, the new coaching group could continue to play Barrett at the back, or prefer Damian McKenzie or Jordie Barrett. But on the wing, it's a different story.

The All Blacks ended 2019 with Jordan's Crusaders teammates Sevu Reece and George Bridge as the first-choice wings. With Jordan's success in Super Rugby Aotearoa, he's making an extremely strong claim for a shot at the starting right wing spot.

But, like Barrett, Jordan might find himself working his way into the All Blacks squad from the bench, given his ability to play across multiple positions.

With five rounds left in Super Rugby Aotearoa before the North v South match, doubling as an All Blacks trial, the onus on Jordan is to show he can perform to the level he has been on a week-in, week-out basis. Consistency goes a long way into reaching higher honours, and if Jordan can continue to play at this level, he may just force the selectors' hands.