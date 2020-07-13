Five weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and the competition is starting to look all too familiar with the Crusaders yet to drop a game. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Sam Cane (down 1)

9. Brad Weber (down 3)

8. Beauden Barrett (down 4)

7. Richie Mo'unga (new addition)

6. Rieko Ioane (up 1)

5. Dalton Papalii (up 3)

4. Damian McKenzie (up 1)

3. TJ Perenara (no change)

2. Aaron Smith (No change)

1. Patrick Tuipulotu (No change)

It was another big, physical shift for the Blues captain at the weekend, working hard across the park and having success in the contact areas and at lineout time.

Tuipulotu remains the standout performer in the competition, with Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara nipping at his heels.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Michael Alaalatoa

Another week, another strong performance from the Crusaders tighthead prop.

2. Joe Moody

3. Siate Tokolahi

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

Strong with ball in hand and on the defensive side of the ball, while his lineout throwing has been much better in recent weeks.

2. Ash Dixon

3. Dane Coles

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

The competition's standout performer through five rounds. Tuipulotu continues to find a way to make an impact for the Blues in every area of the game.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Jack Whetton

Loose forwards

1. Dalton Papalii

Blues loose forward Dalton Papalii. Photo / Photosport

Papalii has been immense this season, making plenty of tackles and securing a bunch on turnovers while also making an impact on attack.

2. Hoskins Sotutu

3. Dillon Hunt

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

Smith continues to be a massive influence for the Highlanders and has made all the right plays to this point of the season.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

A strong performance against the Blues, Mo'unga didn't panic under the pressure of the scoreboard and made plays to change the game. He's established himself clearly as the best No 10 in the country right now.

2. Otere Black

3. Mitch Hunt

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

Ioane has been a strong presence in the midfield for the Blues this season and while his impact has been somewhat inconsistent, he remains in the top spot.

2. Jack Goodhue

3. Anton Lienert-Brown

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Struggled to find a way to impact the game against the Crusaders, but remains the competition's best performing winger on the season.

2. Mark Telea

3. George Bridge

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

Whether in the starting side or on the bench, when Jordan is on the pitch, he makes sure everyone knows it. Not one to struggle finding a way into the game, Jordan continues to impress.

Will Jordan scores for the Crusaders against the Blues after coming off the bench. Photo / Photosport

. Damian McKenzie

3. Beauden Barrett