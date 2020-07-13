On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Five weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and the competition is starting to look all too familiar with the Crusaders yet to drop a game. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the top performersafter the weekend's action.
Strong with ball in hand and on the defensive side of the ball, while his lineout throwing has been much better in recent weeks.
2. Ash Dixon
3. Dane Coles
Locks
1. Patrick Tuipulotu
The competition's standout performer through five rounds. Tuipulotu continues to find a way to make an impact for the Blues in every area of the game.
2. Sam Whitelock
3. Jack Whetton
Loose forwards
1. Dalton Papalii
Papalii has been immense this season, making plenty of tackles and securing a bunch on turnovers while also making an impact on attack.
2. Hoskins Sotutu
3. Dillon Hunt
Halfbacks
1. Aaron Smith
Smith continues to be a massive influence for the Highlanders and has made all the right plays to this point of the season.
2. TJ Perenara
3. Brad Weber
First five-eighths
1. Richie Mo'unga
A strong performance against the Blues, Mo'unga didn't panic under the pressure of the scoreboard and made plays to change the game. He's established himself clearly as the best No 10 in the country right now.
2. Otere Black
3. Mitch Hunt
Midfielders
1. Rieko Ioane
Ioane has been a strong presence in the midfield for the Blues this season and while his impact has been somewhat inconsistent, he remains in the top spot.
2. Jack Goodhue
3. Anton Lienert-Brown
Wings
1. Caleb Clarke
Struggled to find a way to impact the game against the Crusaders, but remains the competition's best performing winger on the season.
2. Mark Telea
3. George Bridge
Fullbacks
1. Will Jordan
Whether in the starting side or on the bench, when Jordan is on the pitch, he makes sure everyone knows it. Not one to struggle finding a way into the game, Jordan continues to impress.