The doubts trainer Phil Williamson harboured last time he took Majestic Man to Addington are gone.

That makes the speed freak trotter the bet of the night at Addington this evening and, considering the wet tracks potentially on offer for the three thoroughbred meetings, maybe even the safest bet of the racing weekend.

Majestic Man clashes with last-start conqueror Matau Tana in a small but select main trot race at an Addington meeting that also features the return of star juvenile pacer Krug, a rarity for this time of the season.

Majestic Man raced in a similar field to what he meets in race six tonight a month ago, and on that occasion he was outstayed by Matua Tana, the enormously talented mammoth of a trotter who is stomping his way to open class.

Williamson is one of the greats of trotting trainers in New Zealand and he admits he wasn't surprised a race-fit Matua Tana outmuscled Majestic Man that night.

"I think he was only 80 per cent that night [last start] and that is why he got beaten," says Williamson.

"That is no disrespect to Matua Tana, who was very good that night but my horse has improved since then. His work has been a lot sharper and I think he is going in to this week ready to win."

One of Majestic Man's sharpest weapons is his gate speed and Williamson is open about what his driving instructions will be to son Brad tonight.

"I think he should use that speed, lead and stay in front because he is ready to win that way."

If Majestic Man does lead and is fitter than last start, Matua Tana is going to need to go to another level to beat him and the latter actually raced a length or two below his best when he was beaten last start.

His trainers Greg and Nina Hope were also looking to bring former age group star Enghien to tonight's race, having not raced since October last year, but he has been scratched.

The trotters won't be the only big names on show as Krug could lay claims to being the best juvenile pacer in the country, albeit in a truncated season

He beat William Wallace, a subsequent impressive winner at Addington, in a workout two weeks ago so should dominate even against the older horses in race five tonight.

●Tomorrow racing returns to Ellerslie for the first time since Auckland Cup day March 7.