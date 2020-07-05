Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka suffered a frightening injury during the team's first official summer camp workout.
Tanaka had faced several batters following the three-month lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before taking a line drive to the right side of his head off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.
The 31-year-old collapsed to the ground at Yankee Stadium and stayed down for at least five minutes.
Trainers tended to his head and appeared to check his vision before he was helped to his feet.
The Yankees later confirmed in a statement Tanaka was "alert, responsive and walking under his own power." He was sent to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing.
The YES Network broadcast reported there was no net in front of the mound, as there typically is during batting practice, due to it being a simulated game.
A net, however, was brought out after the Tanaka incident.