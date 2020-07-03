The brother and ex-girlfriend of popular online gamer Byron Bernstein, widely known as "Reckful", who died by suicide, have shared a heartbreaking post.

As the online gaming community mourns the loss of the 31-year-old American streamer and former professional eSports player, his older brother Gary revealed further gut-wrenching news.

"My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I've no siblings left," Gary wrote on his Twitter.

"If you have stories and pictures of him, please share them."

Bernstein was one of online streaming platform Twitch's first big streamers who garnered a legion of fans for his impressive gaming skills, ranking number one for six seasons in a row in MMORPG game World of Warcraft.

The online community has since come to a standstill after his death was announced on Friday and many flooded Gary's post and other social media platforms to express their shock and heartache over his death.

12/11/2019. He said to me “oh wait, you actually experience true happiness from within, you really know what it feels like to be happy. I wish I could do that. I want to but I don’t know how. I feel happy when I’m with friends but I can’t do it on my own” pic.twitter.com/2PTLmt7ktB — #ad ept. (@adeptthebest) July 3, 2020

"Gary, I'm sorry for your loss. Most of us only knew Byron from Twitch but he was the most caring individual who would always put others before his needs. He has impacted my life positively and has motivated me to get help for my depression. I saw a lot of me in him. He saved me," one Twitter user wrote.

'Too late'

Gary's post comes just six hours after his brother, who suffered from depression, proposed to his ex-girlfriend Becca in what appears to be his final tweet before his death.

"I know I'll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof. But at least you'll never be bored, will you marry me, Becca?" Bernstein wrote, according to his Twitter.

The pair hadn't seen one another for six months.

Becca has since responded saying that she didn't see his proposal until it was "too late".

i know i’ll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored



will you marry me, becca? pic.twitter.com/Xpmz3IlRqv — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

"But that doesn't change the fact that I wasn't able to be there for him," she wrote.

She described Bernstein as an "amazing" man who taught her how to have fun and experience more.

"He was larger than life, too big for this world," she added.

Becca said that although she loved him, it came with its difficulties, explaining that she felt "insanely" insecure around him and didn't feel she was able to be the person that he needed in his life.

Online gamer Byron Bernstein, widely known as Reckful, has died by suicide aged 31. Photo / Supplied

Bernstein was very open about his mental health and depression, discussing it on his channel, where he continued to be applauded for destigmatising the condition in the streaming community.

"He brought me to realise that I knew nothing about depression," Becca wrote.

"I had this vague idea of what it was and embarrassingly thought that I could help with trivial bullsh**t."

Bernstein was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and before his death, posted a series of tweets.

Byron; a thread that shows the joy and silliness the time I got to spend as one of his best friends. I have a lot I want to say. When you didn't respond to me right away at 8am, I was hoping to hear from you waking up. I need more time. For now please enjoy these moments with me: pic.twitter.com/mlIqDTjno2 — Aria (@AriaSaki) July 2, 2020

"Please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions," he wrote.

"Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity."

Becca concluded by saying "we need better support for those with mental needs".

"My heart hurts. I'm sure many of yours do as well. Byron just wanted everyone to be friends, so let's be that for each other during these difficult times."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone elseis in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389