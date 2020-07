How's this for a photo finish?

Four horses battled for the win at a race in Doncaster, England yesterday setting up a remarkable finish.

The sixth race of the day came right down to the wire with Indie Angel, Notforalongtime, Ajax Tavern and Tom Collins all crossing the finish line at the same time, according to the Daily Mail.

Notforalongtime, second horse from the bottom, was declared the winner by a nose.