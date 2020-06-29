Emirates Team NZ has ended a contract following allegations spies were caught leaking confidential information.

ETNZ bosses have released a statement tonight saying the team and ACE (America's Cup Event Ltd) became suspicious about six months ago.

They say those suspicions were confirmed when sensitive information recently came back to the organisations from Europe.

"The motives of the informants who had access to the Emirates Team New Zealand base can only be guessed at, at this stage," said Team NZ bosses in statement.

Advertisement

"In addition, these people have made highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations regarding financial and structural matters against ACE, ETNZ and its personnel.

The statement said the allegations were entirely incorrect.

"Although these allegations are baseless, MBIE have no choice but to investigate despite our belief that the motives of the informants are extremely suspect. We are working with MBIE to close out the remaining issues with them quickly."

The team's managing director Grant Dalton told Stuff the team were "flabbergasted" and are struggling to believe this has happened within the organisation.

He said the waterfront base had been swept electronically on two occasions as a result of the suspicions.



More to come.