Former All Black Carlos Spencer has parted ways with the Hurricanes due to the Covid-19 financial fallout.

In a statement, the Hurricanes said Spencer would leave the club immediately.

"Due to the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19, we have agreed he will finish his contract early," the Hurricanes said.

"This means he will not be part of the Hurricanes coaching team for the remainder of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"We would like to thank Carlos for his significant contribution to the Hurricanes and wish him all the best for the future."

Spencer joined the Hurricanes staff at the start of 2019 after a stint with Sanix Blues in Japan.

