Members of the Brisbane Broncos were lambasted by former players after they were seen to be smiling and laughing after Saturday's heavy defeat to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Broncos were booed off at halftime at Suncorp Stadium before suffering a fifth straight loss since the return of the NRL after the Covid-19 suspension.

One of the big talking points out of the game has been the vision of players laughing and joking with opposition players who had just defeated them well.

Is it fair criticism for the players after putting their bodies on the line for 80 minutes?

Speaking on Channel 9's The Sunday Footy Show, former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen savaged the look.

"This stuff here, this has really become a trend in the modern game. I hate it. I absolutely hate it," Gallen said, pointing to the footage.

"First is before the game, a lot of guys get to the ground and talk to the opposition and I can't stand that."

Peter Sterling led the Parramatta Eels to four premierships and added that he didn't understand why modern players wanted to mingle on the field.

"Win, lose, or draw, I want to be in the shed," he said.

"Even if my best mate or roommate is the opposition player, I'll see him at the bar. I have no idea what the conversations would be about."

Broncos hooker Issac Luke hit back at the criticism that also came from former Rabbitohs teammate Sam Burgess.

For years I’ve always played with my heart on my sleeve. And I will until the day I hang my boots up. The actions that happened after yesterday’s game were poor on my behalf I accept that. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt to lose. I’ve come to the club — issac luke (@issacluke_14) June 28, 2020

I came to the club because it has been a big dream of mine to don the jersey. A team that I’ve admire over my time of knowing rugby league. It hurst to lose I hate it. And @SamBurgess8 you know me more then anyone on that panel at how much it would affect me — issac luke (@issacluke_14) June 28, 2020

Losing last night. I also accept that it was in poor taste to show that I don’t care about this club or the jersey. I love this club. I’m also sorry to the members and fans aswell as the rugby league community for showing that. — issac luke (@issacluke_14) June 28, 2020