Members of the Brisbane Broncos were lambasted by former players after they were seen to be smiling and laughing after Saturday's heavy defeat to the Gold Coast Titans.
The Broncos were booed off at halftime at Suncorp Stadium before suffering a fifth straight loss since the return of the NRL after the Covid-19 suspension.
One of the big talking points out of the game has been the vision of players laughing and joking with opposition players who had just defeated them well.
Is it fair criticism for the players after putting their bodies on the line for 80 minutes?
Speaking on Channel 9's The Sunday Footy Show, former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen savaged the look.
"This stuff here, this has really become a trend in the modern game. I hate it. I absolutely hate it," Gallen said, pointing to the footage.
"First is before the game, a lot of guys get to the ground and talk to the opposition and I can't stand that."
Peter Sterling led the Parramatta Eels to four premierships and added that he didn't understand why modern players wanted to mingle on the field.
"Win, lose, or draw, I want to be in the shed," he said.
"Even if my best mate or roommate is the opposition player, I'll see him at the bar. I have no idea what the conversations would be about."
Broncos hooker Issac Luke hit back at the criticism that also came from former Rabbitohs teammate Sam Burgess.