Put your money on the league mob.

There's a clash of the codes looming, supposedly, in the form of a game between the All Blacks and Kangaroos.

My prediction: The Aussie league boys will eat their rugby counterparts alive unless the hybrid rules go out of their way to save the men in black.

There probably isn't a way to make fair rules for such a contest.

But one thing is certain: the two games are at very different points in their evolution.

League is being watched by cardboard cutouts. Rugby is played by them.

League players are confidently trying to make exciting things happen. Rugby players look like they are just trying to cope.

The damp shambles in Christchurch this afternoon, when the Crusaders accounted for the Chiefs in a reasonably gripping contest, said it all. The skills were awful, the spectacle non-existent.

A dejected Sam Cane reacts during the Chiefs defeat to the Crusaders. Photosport

The Crusaders only put themselves into a winning position thanks to a lineout hoodwink. Their first try was down to sheer opportunism.

The main tactic from both sides was hopeful and often hopeless kicking.

Rugby players who could make a difference, like Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo'unga, have had their skills isolated by rugby's descent into crash ball mixed with inexplicable penalty rulings.

After the country was allegedly gripped by rugby fever when it emerged from the lockdown, Super Rugby Aotearoa is proving a bit better than Super Rugby standard edition but not by very much.

Even the mighty Jonah Lomu would have had trouble breaking free of the modern rugby restraints. Think on that, because that is the sort of sporting disaster we are witnessing.

If the cross-code clash comes down to sheer enterprise and skill then the once feared All Blacks will get smashed by Australian league's finest.

League is trying to release the shackles. Rugby doesn't know how.

The Blues are on a high since signing Barrett, one of the greatest running backs in the history of union.

Beauden Barrett with ball in hand against the Highlanders. Photosport

But it's hard to remember him making one run worth talking about since he's pulled on the Blues jersey.

Likewise Rieko Ioane. The man touted as the world's best wing a couple of years ago is now grovelling around in the centres where he's not much more than a glorified loose forward.

The strongest sideline runs against the Highlanders on Saturday night came from loosie Dalton Papalii, a far cry from the days when wings like John Kirwan, Bryan Williams, Joeli Vidiri, Lomu and Rupeni Caucaunibuca ruled.

The most memorable piece of footy skill over the weekend was provided by Kiwi and Sydney Roosters league centre Joseph Manu, who collected his own bomb and threw a reverse flick pass to charging prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for a try.

League has its limitations. But players get the chance to jink and run and make great passes both long and small. Fast players get to run long distances. Even props can put a bit of a step on.

When the game opens up, as it did when the Storm smashed the Warriors, you see sharp combinations, skill and trickery which works.

In league, the foundations might lead to something. In rugby, the foundations lead to more foundations. Everyone is playing like England.

Which brings me to Suliasi Vunivalu, the Melbourne Storm's Fijian flyer who was scouted out of St Kentigern College in Auckland.

Suliasi Vunivalu scores against the Warriors. Photosport

Vunivalu cruised to three tries against the befuddled Warriors, but his days of having that sort of fun are numbered.

He will join the Queensland Reds rugby side next year. The money must be really good.