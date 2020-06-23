Boxing legend Mike Tyson has once again shown that he's still got it in his latest training video.

The 53-year-old posted another video on his Instagram showing off his brutal pace and power ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback.

'Iron Mike' has been getting back to full fitness as he prepares to get back in the ring for charity 15 years after his last fight.

His grueling fitness regimen has seen him shed 60kg after once weighing 160kg after retiring in 2005, according to The Sun.

The latest video proves his hard work is paying off, where the former heavyweight champ showcased his punching power and lightning quick reactions.

Tyson has yet to confirm any fights but has been linked with a trilogy bout with former heavyweight rival Evander Holyfield, as well as former champ Shannon Briggs.

His progress has made plenty of waves in the boxing community, with fans voicing their excitement on social media at his latest training video.

"Imagine being the trainer in front of this," one fan commented.

Another added: "I reckon he'd stand a chance now at his age against the leading heavyweights.

"That clip is ruthless."