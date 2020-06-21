Wrestling legend The Undertaker has announced that he is finally calling time on his 30-year career.

The Deadman made the announcement in the final episode of his documentary series, The Last Ride, saying he has "no desire" to climb back inside the squared circle.

The Undertaker, 55, real name Mark Calaway, last appeared in April when he took on AJ Styles in a "Boneyard" match in which buried his opponent in an open grave.

That might be the last time that wrestling fans see him in action, with Calaway saying it was a "perfect" ending.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he said.

"Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

"There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?'

"It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it."

But the fan favourite left the door ajar for a comeback, saying he might return if he was needed by WWE boss Vince McMahon.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there.

"In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

"[But] at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away.

"There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.

"The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right."

He debuted all the way back in 1990 when he first appeared as a member of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

Since then he won seven world titles and held a 21-0 Wrestlemania streak before losing to Brock Lesnar in 2014.