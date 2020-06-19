The South Sydney Rabbitohs 40-12 win over the New Zealand Warriors has been marred by another alleged eye gouging incident.

The Rabbitohs were cruising towards victory with Latrell Mitchell seeming even more settled at the back as the side never looked to be threatened.

Although there was a bizarre moment before halftime when Mitchell went unpenalised after a high shot on David Fusitu'a, it was all the Rabbitohs way as the Warriors appeared headed towards another loss.

But with 15 minutes remaining, an ugly element of rugby league appeared to have resurfaced.

Mitchell took a hit up and then went after Warriors hooker Wayde Egan with a few players pushing and shoving.

Originally it was thought that Mitchell had been choked by Egan in the tackle but vision from the other angle appeared to show a potential eye gouge with Egan likely to be in hot water.

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan tackles Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs. Photo / Twitter

"There's fingers around the eyes at one stage so it could come under the microscope," Brenton Speed said in Fox Sports commentary.

Steve Roach added: "There's the reason he reacted for sure. I thought he'd come over the top and choke him out, which is an uncomfortable feeling."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney backed the character of his player at the post match press conference.

"Wayde Egan, he's as good as they come, I couldn't imagine that being the case, no way in the world, a kid from Lithgow, he's a good lad."

It was an ugly incident, especially after three high profile eye gouging incidents last season with the Raiders' Hudson Young found guilty twice for five and eight weeks respectively, while South Sydney's George Burgess was banned for nine matches.