Lachlan Boshier has made a name for himself as a menace at the breakdown.

In just six games of the original 2020 season, the Chiefs loose forward was one of the more impressive figures around the breakdown, with 20 won turnovers.

Now, with Super Rugby adapting a World Rugby-led initiative aimed at reinforcing the existing rules to make the game fairer, faster and safer, the prospect of more turnovers is a tantalising one - but one that may take some time to fully take advantage of.

"It's an interesting one," Boshier told the Herald . "Technically it should make it easier, but on the weekend it wasn't as easy as I thought it would be. If you get in the right position, it's all about winning races now, so if you get in a good position you don't have to be there as early. Hopefully that means more turnovers, but we just need to get better adjusting to the rules."

At the breakdown, tackled players are allowed just one dynamic movement before releasing the ball once they hit the ground. Tacklers must roll east to west as to not impede the cleanout of the attacking team, while the players arriving at the breakdown must come through the 'gate' – their own side of the ball with their backside facing between the corner flags. Once arriving, attacking players can only clean out a breakdown by driving a defending player's torso; attacking the legs of a defender trying to get over the ball will be penalised as dangerous play.

The defensive player over the ball, often referred to as the jackler, must show a clear lift with both hands on the ball while supporting their own body weight to win the turnover.

"You're obviously seeing a few more turnovers because the jackler doesn't have to survive the cleanout which is probably safer in the scheme of things," Boshier said.

"It's definitely a lot different. I think it's looking to make the game safer, and it definitely has."

Depite still getting used to the changes, Boshier was efficient over the ball in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, winning two turnovers.

Lachlan Boshier has become a real workhorse for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

It's not by coincidence that Boshier is often among the leaders in winning turnovers for his side. It's an area he has noticeably improved in over the past few years, and one he saw as a way to make his mark.

"No real tips," he said when asked what was the trick to getting such results. "I've just been trying to improve it over the years.

"It's more about picking your battles; you can't have a dig at every ruck, so it's just about being smart, looking at what's unfolding in front of you and trying to anticipate what's going to happen before it happens so you've got that jump on the next guy or winning the race."

Being able to make a distinct impact is a factor not only important for the Chiefs, but also his individual stocks as he goes through the weekly fight for game time, with the Chiefs having the luxury of incredible depth in the loose forwards.

"It's good to have strong competition and it grows each of our games. You're not guaranteed a spot in the team week in week out. We appreciate it and get around each other and try help each other get better, so it's bloody good."

On Saturday, Boshier will again line up at openside flanker when the Chiefs host the Blues in Hamilton. And after an opening round which saw 58 penalties awarded between two games, Boshier highlighted an important challenge for his squad.

"We were expecting a few more penalties but we weren't expecting it to get slowed down like that," Boshier said of the opening round. "The game was quite slow; it didn't really get flowing, so I'm hoping over the next week or two the boys will adjust.

"I think they've adjusted the rules to try speed up the game which will be good, but it was all but at the weekend which was frustrating more than anything.

"We just need to adjust to these new rules a bit better and keep the penalty count down then hopefully the result will take care of itself."