New Zealand has been scrapped from the 2020 Supercars season, with the event scheduled for Auckland wiped from the revised calendar.

In the first iteration of the Supercars' revamped schedule after an enforced break due to Covid-19, an event was set for Auckland in January, for the penultimate round of the season which was planned to spill into 2021.

However, the revised schedule sees the season end in December, with Auckland missing out.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination Steve Armitage said a variety of factors, including a $500 million Auckland Council budget shortfall and anticipated $10 million ATEED budget cut, means the event couldn't go ahead in January.

"We'd understood all the way through this was a possibility," he told NZME.

"We were pleased initially when the round was confirmed that it gave us every opportunity to continue to be part of the 2020 schedule, but it's become apparent over the past few weeks [it wouldn't go ahead] - in particular with the complexity around the border."

However, New Zealand motorsport fans may only have to wait a few months to see the Supercars back on Auckland streets, with Supercars committing to having a round in Auckland in 2021.

"The silver lining is it's clear with the engagement we've had with Supercars thus far that we're not going to have to wait too much longer – we'll look to defer this final year of our contract by ensuring that Auckland features as a round in the 2021 calendar – and at this stage it's likely to be April," said Armitage.

The precise timing of the intended April event will be confirmed in October, with hopes set on ANZAC weekend, while the intent is still to host the round at Pukekohe.

And, with the event now set to avoid clashing with any of the America's Cup regattas, Armitage believes the delay can ultimately be beneficial.

"This event is one that has performed extremely well for us, it delivers strong returns to Auckland, particularly in the southern part of the city. There's a huge amount of upside, but in the short-term, the ability to defer it into the 2021 championship does allow us to have a bit of financial headroom."