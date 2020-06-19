All the NRL action between the New Zealand Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

‌

Over the past few seasons, consistency has eluded the Warriors. But heading into Friday night's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, it's something the Kiwi side hopes to find.

Both sides sit just outside the top eight, with a 2-3 record through the opening rounds, and with the middle of the NRL ladder crowded with teams on four points, it is games like these where a team can kill two birds with one stone.

"It would be a big boost, especially for us," forward Agnatius Paasi said. "Hopefully we can stay consistent and get the job done. It's going to be a big test."

Advertisement

Both sides come into the game on the back of their best attacking performances since the competition restarted. The Warriors ran in seven tries in their win over the North Queensland Cowboys, with the forwards led by Adam Blair and Tohu Harris setting the tone with high workloads on both sides of the ball. The Rabbitohs come in after putting 32 points on the Gold Coast Titans – finally seeing glimpses of superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell's talent in the process. Mitchell joined the club from the Sydney Roosters this season but has yet to really settle into his new surroundings.

Despite his inconsistencies this season, the Warriors are well aware of what Mitchell can deliver on his day.

"We've got to keep our guard up," Paasi said.

Whether or not Paasi plays a role in the match remains to be seen, with the veteran forward named on the extended bench. Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has named an unchanged 17, again giving promising young prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown the start alongside Lachlan Burr, while Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris and Adam Blair fill out the back row.

However, there could be a change to the backline closer to game day, with dynamic back David Fusitu'a also named on the extended bench.

Fusitu'a has been out of action for the past three matches after remaining in Auckland for personal reasons when the team travelled to Australia before the restart of the campaign. As a result, he was forced to observe 14-day quarantine and has therefore been unavailable for selection until now.

Warriors squad to play the Rabbitohs: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Lachlan Burr, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange (from): Karl Lawton, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Murchie, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Isaiah Papali'i