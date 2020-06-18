Ben Tameifuna's presence at Blues training may send a few uneasy murmurs through the Chiefs ranks but it's Akira Ioane's return that could have much more impact on the outcome of Saturday's derby match in Hamilton.

The Blues were quick to dispel suggestions Tameifuna, who won two titles with the Chiefs in 2012-2013 and played 65 games for the franchise, has been recruited as a timely informant this week.

Like many New Zealanders based abroad, Tameifuna has returned home from France while the Top 14 and European competitions remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At training on Thursday, as the Auckland rain tumbled down, Tameifuna spent time chatting to the Blues front-rowers. The 28-year-old, who recently switched from Racing 92 to Bordeaux, remains close with former Chiefs turned Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry, and he may return to help the team throughout Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"He'd look good in a Blues jersey wouldn't he," Blues hooker James Parsons said with a chuckle. "He is good mates with Tom. We're keen to get him down here and scrum against one of the world's best props. Hopefully we'll have him here at some stage but he didn't want to put the boots on today."

Ben Tameifuna with the Chiefs in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Aside from Tameifuna stalking the sideline in gumboots the return of Ioane, who starts at blindside flanker, and the retention of the Otere Black-Beauden Barrett playmaking combination are the main talking points of the Blues side intent claiming their first win in Hamilton since 2011.

The bad news for the Blues is they have lost Tom Robinson, something of a rock in their pack, for a number of weeks after the highly-promising loose forward suffered cartilage damage to his knee in the 30-20 victory over the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

The Blues also lost Blake Gibson to a minor hamstring injury in that opening match, forcing a major loose forward reshuffle for the Chiefs that sees three-test All Black Dalton Papalii promoted to start at openside - though there were nerves as he left training with ice on his shin - and American international Tony Lamborn come onto the bench.

Loose forward roles assume greater importance as officials take a hardline stance on offsides and the breakdown during this New Zealand competition, which only heightens interest around Ioane's return after he was left out of the squad last week.

While Hoskins Sotutu continues to impress at No 8, Ioane instead slots on the side of the scrum where Blues backs coach Daniel Halangahu outlined his simple brief.

"The way our loose trio has to play there's differences around scrum and lineout roles but around the field we need him to work hard, hit hard, carry the ball and have some really strong ruck involvement so as far as most of the game goes it will fit Aki perfectly," Halangahu said. "He's got a great relationship with Hoskins they love playing rugby together so we're all looking forward to that.

"We've got a bit of an embarrassment of riches in the back-row – guys who are really hungry, who have trained well, so when they step in everyone has full confidence."

Akira Ioane during the Blues' training session. Photo / Photosport

In Super Rugby's opening round this year the Chiefs unleashed Aaron Cruden off the bench to spark their 37-29 comeback victory at Eden Park.

Cruden returns to No 10 this week but the Chiefs are still without All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who missed last week's loss to the Highlanders with a back complaint.

With defeat to the Chiefs fresh in mind, Blues coach Leon MacDonald and captain Patrick Tuipulotu cited their rivalry earlier this week, noting neither team likes each other, and Parsons made it clear the team is driven to end their nine-year drought south of the Bombays.

The Blues have won one of their last 17 games against the Chiefs.

"If anything we're probably little brother at the moment they've been doing all the big wins and dominating us for a number of years so we've got plenty to play for to earn our way back," Parsons said. "They'll definitely go in as favourites. We've got to do the hard work and hopefully it pays off."

Despite riding a five-match unbeaten run, there's no sense the Blues are buying into the hype. Halangahu knows last week's win will count for nothing unless the Blues improve again.

"This group is about setting a new bar for this team," Halangahu said. "We're proud of the name on our chest. Part of that is going out and showing this is a new group that wants the region to be proud of us. We want to give the people what they deserve – that's a team that plays hungry, plays hard, and turns up every week.

"It's all good and well to put in a performance one week and get the result but we know the challenge for us is to back that up so consistency is really important for us."

Blues team:

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Marcel Renata, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tony Lamborn, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Matt Duffie.

Chiefs team:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa'l 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross.

Reserves:

16 Bradley Slater, 17 Reuben O'Neill, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Adam Thomson, 20 Dylan Nel, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Solomon Alaimalo.