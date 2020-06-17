The best pacer to have returned to racing since New Zealand came out of lockdown faces an unusual challenge at Alexandra Park tonight.

But master trainer Barry Purdon's gut instinct is On The Cards can overcome it for a comeback win.

While horse racing's return will be completed with thoroughbreds back at Pukekohe this Saturday, much of the racing is still winter-grade fare, not that racing fans mind.

But On The Cards is an exception to that, being an Inter Dominion finalist and Auckland Cup contender back in December; rare qualifications for a horse racing at this time of the season, even during a normal year.

After scaring away his opposition in his scheduled first start back two weeks ago, On The Cards gets to race against just three opponents in the first at Alexandra Park tonight, but that means having to cop a tough 45m handicap over 2200m.

And while a small field would seem to aid him Purdon admits they can also make for tricky racing. "Small fields can be funny because often there are no moves and the horses at the back have to make their own luck," says the Hall of Fame trainer.

"That could be the case here. Because there are only the four starters he should be fourth in single file soon enough, but then Zac (Butcher, driver) will need to sum up whether he should move or whether he can outsprint them sitting back.

"If he was fully race fit he would probably just move and try and dominate the race but I still think he will get away with a win on class."

The only real danger should be Callie's Delight, who was luckless at Cambridge last Thursday and should lead, from where she could rattle off a 56-second last 800m and potentially be hard to catch.

Purdon brings maiden Marathon Man (race four) to the races for the first time tonight and while his workout form against key rival Hot And Treacherous is good the latter has the better of the draws.

"Our fella has barrier eight and that won't help with the other favourites drawn well."

Purdon expects improvement tonight from Major Jellis (race eight) who was surprisingly beaten fresh-up but has worked well since.

"He worked really well last Saturday and he will be better this week."

The highlight of the night, apart from the reappearance of a genuine Cup horse, is the main trot in which Key Cee deserves favouritism after a huge last-start win but the race has genuine depth.

● The Counties Racing Club has, as expected, secured huge fields for thoroughbred racing's return on Saturday, with 11 races starting at the earlier than usual 10.40am.