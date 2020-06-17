Netball New Zealand have defended their multi-million dollar boost from the government, despite plans to decentralise the competition next month.

Sport New Zealand provided a total of $4.6 million to the Wellington Phoenix, the New Zealand Warriors, Super Rugby clubs and the ANZ Premiership and teams earlier this month to ease the financial impact of Covid-19.

It was the first release of investment from the $265 million Sport Recovery Package announced as part of Budget 2020.

Netball New Zealand's share of $2.2 million was set out to assist in the costs required to get the 2020 ANZ Premiership season underway again, which was initially planned to be played in full without fans at the Auckland Netball Centre.

But with the country since moving to Alert Level 1, the competition will welcome up to 500 spectators from Sunday and resume a home and away format for games from July 31.

The revised schedule includes round-robin games in Invercargill, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Porirua, Hamilton and Auckland.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said decentralising the competition doesn't change the need for the money or the way it will be spent.

"When the money was granted, it gave us certainty, when no one really knew if live sport was going to happen, to actually stand up the event and commit to it in a viable way, that covers event costs, player payments and cost relief to the teams," Wyllie said.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

"What this investment allows us to do is re-engage with people like physios, managers, assistant coaches and all the support that wraps around a team. So that doesn't change when we look at decentralising the competition.

"That investment in the competition remains valid and the purpose behind it is still in place."

All teams - including the Tactix, who initially struggled to secure a slot at thier home venue Horncastle Arena - will host at least one away game within the restructured format.

Netball NZ Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said it had been a huge undertaking to ensure teams could give their fans an opportunity to see live netball.

"To get the 2020 ANZ Premiership back on court has been a joint effort between Netball NZ and the ANZ Premiership teams to achieve this," she said.

"We have reworked venue availability, accommodation and travel options in order to take the competition around the country.

"We understand that playing in front of home fans is a huge part of the game and we know how important it is for the ANZ Premiership teams to have that opportunity."

The Auckland Netball Centre will welcome fans on Sunday afternoon when the Stars play the Pulse, with the Friday and Saturday seats being reserved for sponsors and other invited guests.