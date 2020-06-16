Thoroughbred racing's comeback meeting is proving so popular local trainers are fearing they will have horses who can't get a start when racing returns on Saturday.

And the Pukekohe meeting that looks certain to be run on a genuine heavy winter track is going to have some oddities about it.

The meeting will be the first thoroughbred meeting held in New Zealand since mid-March and is two weeks earlier than the original resumption date planned for the code.

Just a few weeks ago racing bosses feared they may not have enough fit horses for the meeting but yesterday's nominations were huge and there now looks certain to be 11 races when fields are declared today.

Advertisement

They will include an 800m open entry race which is an extreme rarity in New Zealand, with 800m usually the domain of early season juveniles and the occasional maiden race.



The super short sprint was programmed as trainers look for easy comeback races which won't tax horses who might normal resume in a 1200m race but Saturday will also host races up to 2100m.

Counties Racing Club chairman Mark Chitty laughs the meeting might be a "mixed bag of lollies" when it comes to races and types of horses but his club is thrilled to be the first thoroughbred one back racing.

"It is important for the industry and we as thrilled how the trainers are supporting it," said Chitty.

"And we are hoping a few people get along to support it too. It is free to enter and we will have about 10 betting operators working too for those who like to bet the old-fashioned way."

Star local trainer Nigel Tiley says he could have seven horses racing on Saturday, but with the meeting proving so popular he isn't sure they will all get a start.

"But I have a few who are forward so I hope they do get in," says Tiley.



Tiley was one of many northern trainers at the Ellerslie trials yesterday where his classy galloper Demonetization was one of the more impressive winner in the 21 heats held on the inside trials track.