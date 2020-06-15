The Wellington Phoenix have plans for sold out football matches with the resumption of the A-League season confirmed today.

The A-League 2019/20 season is set to resume on Thursday, 16 July it was announced today. The Phoenix, who sit third on the table, will face Sydney FC a day later.

The remaining 27 games of the regular season to be held over an action-packed 28-day period before the end of season finals series.

As it stands for now the Phoenix and the Perth Glory FC will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales, with games to be played at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah, and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Football Federation Australia has confirmed if a transtasman travel bubble is in place, Wellington could host finals matches in late August.

"You saw from the result in the weekend with the Blues and Hurricanes, that people know in New Zealand they will turn out for an event like that at Sky Stadium without a shadow of a doubt," Phoenix chief executive David Dome told Newstalk ZB.

The Phoenix are set to resume their season on July 17 against Sydney FC.



As as right now, the club still don't have confirmation of their access to Australia. https://t.co/8BWOZ2B3lD — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 15, 2020

The club estimates 48 hours from confirmation of entry to boarding a flight, then Covid-testing upon arrival, then 48 more hours while results are provided.



Best case scenario has them training by Sunday, minus Hooper and Davila who need to quarantine alone for 2 weeks — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 15, 2020

"We are confident that we will be able to release the revised draw for the completion of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season soon," FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

Clubs will be free to return to training from tomorrow onwards subsequent to the successful completion of COVID-19 medical screenings and the implementation of operational plans to minimise the risk of infection at their training sites and club facilities.

O'Rourke explained that changes to the Australian Federal Government's rules for crowds in Stadiums, which will come into effect from July 1, would likely enable the season to be completed with fans in the stands.