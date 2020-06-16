It is the final week for regional sporting organisations and clubs to apply for the Sport New Zealand Community Resilience Fund.

The team at Sport Whanganui has been busy facilitating the fund and encourages regional sporting organisations and clubs to apply before applications close on Friday (June 19) at 5pm.

The Community Resilience Fund opened on Monday, May 11 to provide relief for struggling sport and recreation organisations affected by Covid-19. The fund covers fixed costs from April 1 to June 30. Regional sports trusts across New Zealand are responsible for administering the fund across their sport and recreation communities.

"To date, Sport Whanganui has received 42 applications from sporting organisations around our region totalling more than $100,000. We have received applications from a wide range of sports supporting a total membership upward of 6000 people," chief executive Danny Jonas said.

Hockey Wanganui is an example of a sporting organisation that has received financial support and is appreciative of the assistance.

"The Community Resilience Fund will go a long way to ensuring that we can provide a meaningful hockey season for our community. Covid-19 really hit our organisation as we had used all our reserves upgrading our playing surface last year. Hockey Wanganui is so thankful for the funding support and guidance given by Sport Whanganui in this process,"

operations manager of Hockey Wanganui Robbie Matthews said.

Jonas said the funding made readily available after such a difficult time had provided enormous relief to many sporting organisations across the region.

"We are grateful to be in a position to support and rebuild community sport through this fund."

Organisations can apply for a maximum of $1000 for clubs and $40,000 for regional bodies.

Sport Whanganui's business capability lead, Lucy Newton, who has administered the fund for the region, said it had been a pleasure connecting with grassroots sport offering the support they could.

Applications close on Friday and the team at Sport Whanganui is available to support with applications face to face, over the phone, or via email.

For more information and to apply visit Sport Whanganui's website, sportwhanganui.co.nz, or contact Lucy Newton for any further inquiries on lucy@sportwhanganui.co.nz or 06 349 2320.