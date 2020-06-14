They came, young and old, in their many thousands to Eden Park yesterday afternoon to celebrate the return of rugby to Auckland and to see for sure whether Beauden Barrett would run out wearing a Blues jersey or whether the All Black's shift from the Hurricanes was all some sort of cruel lockdown-induced dream.

In truth, he's been everywhere this week or so – kicking balls off a stand overlooking the perfect rectangle of grass (woefully underused since the Blues last played here on March 14) for a PR stunt, fronting the media and laying out a special welcome mat for another reasonably well-known recruit in the form of Dan Carter.

Barrett probably even put his hand up to fly the plane which did a low and dramatic flyover of the park – an act reminiscent of the extremely low flying jet which put the wind up the crowd at the 1995 World Cup final at Johannesburg's Ellis Park - and he certainly found himself in a tight spot when press-ganged by his former teammates into a celebration of Dane Coles' try.

He assumed he'd get the treatment at some stage and here it was in all its head-rubbing glory from Coles, TJ Perenara and Ngani Laumape. He took it as well as could be expected.

"Give it to Beauden," was an early call from someone in the crowd almost as soon as the teams ran on to the field for Super Rugby Aotearoa's second game after Saturday night's thriller between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin, and while the man of the moment probably didn't get the ball in his hands enough back at fullback, there was no doubt about his influence on the game.

Would the Blues have made it three from three against the Hurricanes this year (including the pre-season match at Takapuna) without him? Probably, because with forwards such as Tom Robinson, Blake Gibson, Hoskins Sotutu and Patrick Tuipulotu in such destructive form, along with the pace and guile of Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane and Mark Telea at the back, the Blues hardly made a game of it in the second half.

Much of that was down to their defensive efforts too which have improved markedly this year under the direction of Leon MacDonald, Tom Coventry and Tana Umaga. They showed resolve in winning five from seven matches pre-lockdown and that desire hasn't gone anywhere.

But, given few of these players would have experienced playing for the Blues in front of a capacity crowd, some may have been overawed by the sense of occasion – and make no mistake, this was a hugely important fixture for so many reasons.

This is where Barrett was so important and will be the remainder of the 10-week competition. This was his first game since the bronze medal victory over Wales at the World Cup on November 1 last year but he put in a remarkably durable 80-minute effort and the Blues look far more composed with him on the field. His leadership and control, whether from the back or at first-five, could indeed be the missing piece in what until now has been an extremely frustrating puzzle.

"Welcome back to Eden Park," the security personnel told the crowds streaming through the gates on a gloriously sunny afternoon.

It was good to be back – and it appears the Blues are as well. Barrett, the 29-year-old who has played 83 tests and has won the world player of the year twice, most definitely is.