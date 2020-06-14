Beauden Barrett got an early ribbing from his former Hurricanes teammates but he had the last laugh after making a winning start to his career with the Blues.

Dane Coles scored the opening try of the game in the 15th minute when he received the ball out wide on the wing and ran 30 metres to the tryline before making sure Barrett was part of his try celebrations.

Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles celebrates his try with Blues fullback and former Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett. Photosport

Barrett attempted to tackle his former Hurricanes teammate out over the sideline but the hooker bunted him off before diving over. Coles then celebrated his try by grabbing Barrett and pulling him into a huddle with jubilant Hurricanes players.

Cole's try gave the Hurricanes an early 8-7 lead in an entertaining first half which saw the Blues hold a 14-13 advantage into halftime. The home side then dominated the second half in front of 42,000 fans to begin Super Rugby Aotearoa with a winning start.

Advertisement

Blues loose forward Dalton Papalii scores as Beauden Barrett celebrates. Photosport

Dalton Papalii crossed over to score early in the second half and first-five Otere Black kicked three penalties to secure a 30-20 victory.