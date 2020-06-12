Christopher Reive rates the Warriors in their 37-26 victory over the Cowboys last night.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 6

Another impressive running display, with the Warriors fullback maaking plenty of metres and looking threatening on attack.

Patrick Herbert – 6

Gerard Beale – 6

Peta Hiku – 7

Adam Pompey – 5

Kodi Nikorima – 8

Blake Green – 7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown – 8

Wayde Egan – 6

Related articles:

Lachlan Burr – 6

Eliesa Katoa – 6

Tohu Harris – 8

Adam Blair – 7

Karl Lawton - 6

Poasa Faamausili – 7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

King Vuniyayawa -7

Jack Murchie – 5