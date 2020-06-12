On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Christopher Reive rates the Warriors in their 37-26 victory over the Cowboys last night.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 6
Another impressive running display, with the Warriors fullback maaking plenty of metres and looking threatening on attack.Made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes that took some of the shine off his performance.
Patrick Herbert – 6
Shook off his horrors under the high ball from last weekend to open the scoring in impressive fashion, but was otherwise well contained.
Gerard Beale – 6
A standard performance from Beale with plenty of work running the ball, plenty of tackles but was occasionally out of position and made some questionable decisions on defence.
In less than 40 minutes, he ran for more than 170 metres and made every tackle he attempted – an impressive feat for someone playing in the middle of the park. The Warriors appear to have a keeper here.
Wayde Egan – 6
Nothing to write home about, but solid on both sides of the ball. Seems to still be feeling his way into the offensive system.