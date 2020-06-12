Christopher Reive rates the Warriors in their 37-26 victory over the Cowboys last night.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 6

Another impressive running display, with the Warriors fullback maaking plenty of metres and looking threatening on attack. Made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes that took some of the shine off his performance.

Patrick Herbert – 6

Shook off his horrors under the high ball from last weekend to open the scoring in impressive fashion, but was otherwise well contained.

Gerard Beale – 6

A standard performance from Beale with plenty of work running the ball, plenty of tackles but was occasionally out of position and made some questionable decisions on defence.

Peta Hiku – 7

Peta Hiku scores one of his three tries. Photo / Photosport

Had one of the worst defensive howlers you'll see all year, but atoned with three tries of his own.

Adam Pompey – 5

Struggled to get involved in the match, but was a willing ball carrier when he got the opportunity. Needed to go looking for work a bit more.

Kodi Nikorima – 8

Kodi Nikorima was a standout for the Warriors. Photo / NRL Photos / Photosport

Ran the ball with conviction and was a handful for the opposition defence. A much more confident display and he got results because of it.

Blake Green – 7

Had the ball on a string with his kicking game for most of the night, with just one of his 15 kicks being slightly overcooked. He showed small glimpses of his ability to run the ball too.

Advertisement

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown – 8

In less than 40 minutes, he ran for more than 170 metres and made every tackle he attempted – an impressive feat for someone playing in the middle of the park. The Warriors appear to have a keeper here.

Wayde Egan – 6

Nothing to write home about, but solid on both sides of the ball. Seems to still be feeling his way into the offensive system.

Lachlan Burr – 6

A strong performance on return from a head injury, testing the defence with some good carries. He ran for more than 100m and made 22 tackles in just 35 minutes.

Eliesa Katoa – 6

Coughed the ball up a couple of times, but ran some damaging lines on attack and was rewarded with a try.

Tohu Harris – 8

The standout in the Warriors pack yet again, Harris led the team's tackle count with 42 and did plenty of grunt work on attack.

Adam Blair – 7

Adam Blair runs it straight. Photo / Photosport

Made sure his presence was felt in 54 minutes with some hulking carries and solid tackles.

Karl Lawton - 6

Ran the ball with intent from dummy half, made his tackles and scored an opportune try to close the door late in the game. Got through a decent amount of work in just 23 minutes.

Poasa Faamausili – 7

Proved hard to stop when he got some space to run, displaying impressive strength to bump off defenders. Was up to the task defensively, making all of his attempted tackles.

Advertisement

King Vuniyayawa -7

Much the same as Faamausili, Vuniyayawa continues to show why he deserves his spot in first grade.

Jack Murchie – 5

Didn't make as much on a mark as the other interchange players despite a bunch more minutes, but he was adequate when his number was called.