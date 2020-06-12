The Government has granted border exemptions to two America's Cup syndicates to enter New Zealand.

American Magic will bring 102 workers and 104 family members.

INEOS Team UK will bring 86 workers, 128 family members and one nanny.

Syndicates are expected to be in New Zealand for up to ten months.

The America's Cup teams across all international syndicates are estimated to contribute over $100 million into the economy during their time in New Zealand.

