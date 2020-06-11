When champion driver Ricky May slumped unconscious in the sulky and nearly died mid-race at Omakau in January, his close friend Brendon Hill feared the worst. He wasn't far from being right.

"I think all of us feared we might not see Ricky again that day," says the astute Canterbury trainer.

"So to have him coming back to the races this week is something I am definitely not taking for granted.

"It is going to be a special occasion and I am nervous and excited."

Hill and May have been to racing's mountain top together, having combined to win two New Zealand Cups and a Miracle Mile with Monkey King.

But this is different. Ricky May, the driver back from the dead, is movie of the week stuff. May has nine drives on the 12-race card at Addington today, and Hill hopes he can provide him with his first winner of his comeback night with Skippy's Delight (race three, 5.16pm).

The big pacer slightly disappointed when run down into second last start but Hill partially blames himself, thinking a pre-race workout at Ashburton a week before may have sapped the gelding. "He is rising four but still growing and he raced tired that night," he says.

"So I am confident he will be better this time and he has the ace draw so I think he will lead or trail."

Hill and May also combine with Ranger Bomb in race 11 and he has the same draw but in a slightly harder race.

"He is an underrated horse and he can win too. So I have two good hopes for Ricky."

Race meetings are rarely about one person and tonight also sees the return of the public to Addington post lockdown, so the meeting hosts two remarkable comebacks.

But if May wins a race it will be one of the most special moments for the driver and fans in the famous racetrack's history.