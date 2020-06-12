Professional rugby in New Zealand faces numerous challenges post Covid-19 to shed costs and rebuild.

Today, we begin a seven-part series, The Business of Rugby, which sees Gregor Paul explore the economics of our national game in unprecedented depth, answering key questions about the future — including whether private equity could ever help fund the All Blacks.

Today, it's the money-go-round and where the dollars go, and tomorrow, we explore what's next for Super Rugby.

Professional rugby in New Zealand is big business. The elite game generates lots of money — in the past four years, the industry has earned more than $1 billion.

