Before the NRL returned to action, rule changes were introduce to help speed up the game. They've done just that, but Warriors hooker Wayde Egan believes the changes will do more to the game in the long run.

The introduction of repeat sets in lieu of penalties at ruck infringements has seen the ball stay in play for longer over the past couple of weeks, with very little down time during games.

For now, the six-again rule has put the debate around lowering the number of interchanges teams are allowed on the backburner. But should interchanges be lowered in the future, Egan says it could change the game as we know it.

"Talking to a few of our middles, it's tough as and they're mostly all fit, pretty mobile guys. I can just imagine what it would be like for the 120kg fellas that are all-power athletes," Egan says.

"It's tough to say at the moment, we've only had a couple of games with the new rules. But I think it's going to get rid of the really big fellas in the long run, especially if they cut down the interchange.

"It could have a real big effect on how teams are lining up, how big they want their pack and the more mobile players will come into their own."

Signs of the shift have already been seen in the NRL. Last weekend, the Melbourne Storm started Brandon Smith at prop. The 94kg hooker held his own in a role historically played by big bodies well over 100kg, running for more than 110m and making 20 tackles in 42 minutes of work.

The Penrith Panthers have taken a similar approach since the new rules were introduced, shipping James Fisher-Harris to prop. A standard fixture in the second row or at lock for the Panthers, Fisher-Harris has been running riot up the middle over the past fortnight.

"Players like Brandon Smith, I think they'll start to shine in this sort of game when it's fast, they're fit, have good offloads and stuff like that, I think those guys will really relish it," Egan says.

In the past fortnight, the Warriors forwards have put in big shifts on both sides of the ball. In their loss to the Penrith Panthers, there were only two forward who did not take double-digit carries - Egan and lock Isaiah Papali'i.

Heading into Friday night's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Central Coast Stadium, the battle up front again looms large. Papali'i, however, looks unlikely to take part after being relegated to the reserves.

Tohu Harris, Lachlan Burr and Wayde Egan will all line up for the Warriors this weekend. Photo / Photosport

With prop Lachlan Burr returning to the starting squad after missing last weekend's match due to a head knock, Adam Blair shifts back to lock. The move sees Blair displace Papali'i, who has been overlooked in favour of Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa and Jack Murchie in the 17. No other changes have been made to the team that were held scoreless by the Panthers, with Adam Pompey and Hayze Perham named in the backline in place the injured Ken Maumalo and Peta Hiku.

Hiku has the chance to be a late inclusion in the squad, however, being named in the reserves.

Warriors team to play the North Queensland Cowboys: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Hayze Perham, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Lachlan Burr, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange (from): Karl Lawton, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Murchie, Agnatius Paasi, Peta Hiku, Isaiah Papali'i, Chanel Harris-Tavita.