The Hurricanes have been dealt a major injury blow on the eve of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

NZME understands utility back Jordie Barrett is expected to be out of action for at least the first three weeks of the revamped season due to a shoulder injury, which could stretch even further if surgery is required.

It means Barrett won't be able to face off against his older brother Beauden in his Blues debut at Eden Park this Sunday.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will also miss out for the Chiefs' opener against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Chiefs skipper has been ruled out with a stiff back and will miss out on the first game of the revised competition.

The Chiefs and Highlanders clash on Saturday will be the first top-class rugby match to be played in front of crowds since the pandemic suspended play in March.

