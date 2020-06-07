Joseph Parker has left fans in hysterics once again.

The Kiwi boxer was labelled the 'heavyweight champion of lockdown' for his series of hilarious videos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker and videographer Kerry Russell have released a series of videos on social media from a Grease duet with his partner to recreations of popular movies, all promoting positive messages about staying at home and social distancing.

His latest video is a scene from the movie Superbad, when Fogell meets characters Seth and Evan in a liquor store carpark to show them his fake ID, which uses the name McLovin.

Parker posted the video to Twitter this morning with the caption: "Stay True, Stay You. Always be yourself".

The video has more than 700 likes already.

"I'm happy you found your career after boxing. Keep the quality coming," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Please keep these up Joe, absolutely love them! Can't wait to see you fight in the UK again, you're loved over here!"

Photo / Twitter

Meanwhile, Parker's team are working hard behind the scenes to lock in his next fight.

Last month, Queenstown emerged as a possible venue.

Parker was in the southern town taking in the sights while his management team met local officials.

Joseph Parker's team are working on securing his next bout. Photo / Getty

"I don't want to jump the gun. I mean we're looking at all options on the table, but it'd be great here, wouldn't it?" Parker's manager David Higgins told Newshub.

Higgins said the boxer's British promoter Eddie Hearn had sanctioned the idea of Parker fighting in New Zealand, one of the very few places a bout might be permitted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Auckland, Rotorua and Wellington also on the cards.