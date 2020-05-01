Joseph Parker has been labeled the 'heavyweight champion of lockdown' for his series of hilarious videos during the coronavirus pandemic – and his latest might be his best yet.

The Kiwi former WBO champion has sought to bring joy to his social media followers during this difficult time through a range of video skits, where he has enlisted the help of some of his sporting pals from around the world.

His latest video is a remake of several scenes from the movie Back to the Future, which includes a message from some of the country's biggest sports stars at the end thanking New Zealand for its "great work".

"Keep up the great work NZ! Your efforts are sending us 'Back to the Future'," said Parker.

Advertisement

At the end of the video, which features Parker acting out scenes from the famous film at his home, a number of Kiwi athletes join with messages for the New Zealand public thanking them for their efforts in combating the virus.

Olympian Emma Twigg, Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Silver Fern Katrina Rore and All Black Beauden Barrett were among the many sports stars who joined the video.

Throughout the lockdown period, Parker and videographer Kerry Russell have released a series of videos on social media from a Grease duet with his partner to recreations of popular movies, all promoting positive messages about staying at home and social distancing.

Away from his lockdown shenanigans, Parker and his team are working on a potential fight against fellow Kiwi Junior Fa sometime this year.

Parker's manager David Higgins has confirmed that both parties are keen on the "groundbreaking" bout, but negotiations have hit a road block because of disputes over money.

The 28-year-old boxer last fought in February against American Shawndell Winters where he claimed a fifth round TKO victory.