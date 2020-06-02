Some sporting competitions, notably the German Bundesliga and Australasian league's NRL, are already underway after the pandemic lockdowns.

Here's how the rest of world sport plans to follow suit.

NHL: North American ice hockey has come up with a restart format, but not an actual date as yet. It's coming soon.

New Zealand tennis: Serves up a new league, which starts today and runs for two and a half weeks. The rest of the world tries to catch up with a mixed-gender professional league which beings in West Virginia, USA, in early July. A Novak Djokovic Balkans tournament for some of the world's best starts next week. The French Open will go ahead, in September/October.

Aussie Rules: The singlet brigade fly into action next week, round two being played three months after round one.

La Liga: Lionel Messi and mates kick off again in the Spanish league late next week.

PGA: Golf is about to start again, opening in Texas next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge. A rejigged season includes shifting three Majors – the PGA (August), US Open (September), and Masters (November. The British Open is cancelled.

Netball: The Auckland Netball Centre will host the entire ANZ Premiership, the Magic and Mystics kicking a jam-packed schedule off on June 19.

Supercars: A reinvented schedule, which includes two trips to Mt Panorama and the retention of the Auckland event, starts in Sydney on June 27/28.

Horse racing: Australia is pushing for a July 1 return, while New Zealand's thoroughbred bosses believe they can get cracking by June 20. The famou8s Kentucky Derby has be3ne shifted from early May to September 5.

LPGA: A late-July tournament in Ohio is firmly pencilled in, with plans to take the women's golf tour to Europe and Asia soon after that. The PGA Championship will be held in October.

Super Rugby Aotearoa: The national sport swings back into action on June 13. The five New Zealand teams will play a home and away series, with all games on weekends. The Highlanders and Chiefs meet first, with the Blues and Hurricanes clashing at Eden Park the next day.

EPL: Football's most famous league will kick off on June 17, starting with a couple of catch-up games. Then it will be on with the remaining 90 games, also known as the coronation of Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's team have an extraordinary 25 point lead, and require just two wins from nine games.

Formula One: VroomVroom returns on July 5, with eight races being held over 10 weeks in Europe beginning in Austria. China, Vietnam and Japan are likely to be added venues, with the championship concluding in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

NBA: July 31 has been earmarked for the return of Le Bron James and friends, although maybe not all of them. There are strong suggestions that teams out of playoff contention aren't interested, and won't be required. Formats are being debated.

MLB: Baseball is still trying to work things out despite a plan by owners to restart in July.

Tour de France: Cycling's great three-week race, normally held in June/July, has been rescheduled to start on August 29. The big Italian and Spanish races will start in October.

ATP/WTA: There is talk of the world's major tennis tours perhaps resuming in early August, as the sport struggles on via spectator-free invitational events in the meantime.

Athletics: The Diamond League season returns on August 14 in Monaco.

NFL: American football starts as planned on September 10.

Mitre 10 Cup: The full New Zealand rugby championship kicks off on September 11.

State of Origin: A rapid fire version of league's highly hyped series between Queensland and New South Wales will be played in November. It is usually held mid-season. A one-off women's match will also be played in November.