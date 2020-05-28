The injury-plagued Warriors have secured the services of Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili on a month-long loan deal.

The NRL last week gave the Warriors special dispensation to take on loan players from rival clubs for four weeks, after the New Zealand club was left reeling from a series of injuries.

Warriors middle forwards Leeson Ah Mau, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Frei and Jazz Tevaga are all out with injuries, leaving coach Stephen Kearney desperate for reinforcements.

While the Warriors have yet to announce the deal, with paperwork still to be concluded, Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed the move, saying the deal benefits both clubs.

"He's an NRL player ready to play. He's not currently in our squad and we believe it's a benefit for us as well," Robinson told NRL.com.

"It's hard to leave your club but it's also he knows he's ready to play. He knows he's ready to play in NRL."

Faamausili, who was a Glenora Bears junior and attended Waitakere College, has played 14 first grade matches for the Roosters since his debut in 2018.

He featured in the Roosters' round two loss to the Sea Eagles before the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was only named as the 21st player in Friday's game against the Rabbitohs.

The 24-year-old Aucklander is also the cousin of former Panthers and Kiwis brothers Tony and Frank Puletua.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph after hearing the news that Faamausili would be joining the Warriors, Frank Puletua recalled a story of his trash-talking cousin when he was younger, and a fan of the Warriors.

"I remember Tony and I played in Auckland once, and we got carved up, the Warriors were on fire that day, after the game we went to the house where all the families got together," Puletua said.

"And there was Poasa, just a young kid, and he was giving it to us, telling us our team wasn't very good."

Faamausili will remain in the Roosters' 21-man squad for Friday's clash and will join the Warriors on Monday.

Having seen the value of player loans during his time in the English Super League, Robinson said the Warriors' NRL-sanctioned loan deal could lead to a transfer system in the league in the future.

"I think having our best players across all teams being able to play, that's a real benefit," he said.

"Obviously there's different teams that go through injury crises at different times, and then to be able to share that.

"It's quite unique in New Zealand's situation, the way that it's all worked out. But you know I think they'll look at this and see how it pans out, starting with Po and then possibly another player or two."

The Warriors will take on the Dragons in their first game of the NRL restart on Saturday.