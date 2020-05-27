Team New Zealand helmsman and Olympic gold medallist Peter Burling has secured an "exquisite" $3.375 million Ponsonby villa at an auction yesterday.

Stuff reports that the four-bedroom property sold at $400,000 above CV to Burling, who led Team NZ to America's Cup glory in 2017.

The property listing described the villa – which contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living rooms, two car parks and a pool – as "exquisite Ponsonby living".

"This gorgeous family home has been loved by the current owners for close to 18 years, but now is the time for the next guardians to reap the rewards of this sought after lifestyle," the listing said.

"Beyond the enchanting street appeal lies four large double bedrooms leading off a wide central hallway, all featuring white plantation shutters for privacy, underfloor heating and plush carpet. The sumptuous master enjoys both walk in wardrobe and under-tile heated en suite - a quality also shared in the family and guest bathrooms.

"Choose between multiple spaces for relaxing and entertaining, from the elegant formal living room, which can be closed off for privacy, to the library room or second lounge with huge bi-fold doors that open to the flat, private, immaculately landscaped garden and outdoor entertaining area complete with sparkling pool."

The new abode will give the 29-year-old Burling a nice place to prepare for a busy 2021 as he looks to help Team NZ defend the America's Cup next year in March, as well as compete in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics set to begin in July 2021.

Early last year, America's Cup challenger American Magic appointed real estate firm Goodwins to help find homes for over 100 team members who were looking for accommodation in the lead up to the 2021 regatta.

The America's Cup is currently up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Team INEOS UK boss Grant Simmer recently calling on the New Zealand Government to allow foreign passport holders into the country so the challengers could begin their Cup preparations.

The Government has previously admitted that the pandemic could affect plans for next year's America's Cup.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford admitted that there was uncertainty over how the pandemic will affect the Cup, but said the Government is "highly motivated" to see it go ahead.