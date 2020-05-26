New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

This week on The Breakdown, Jordie Barrett talks about his training secrets ahead of the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, Dr Ben O'Keeffe shares his COVID19 hospital experience and analyses proposed law changes and Nehe Milner-Skudder reports in from the Deep South.

Huge show on The Breakdown on @skysportnz tonight. We have @Hurricanesrugby Jordie Barrett and new @Highlanders recruit @Nmilnerskudder plus referee Ben O'Keeffee...apparently the better looking brother @mpokeeffe1 ....and a very special guest. Tune in at 8.30pm — Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) May 26, 2020

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.