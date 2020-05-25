For champion jockey Jason Waddell after the decision comes the detail.

And the Cambridge star of the saddle says while he is definitely moving to Australia to test his skills on the big stage, he isn't sure which stage that will be.

Waddell, who after a stellar season has established himself as one of New Zealand's top two big-race jockeys, announced on Sunday he will move to Australia once travel restrictions ease.

But Waddell says he is still mulling over the big two of New South Wales or Victoria.

"I haven't made my mind up on that yet," he told the Herald.

"Initially I thought I might be guided by where Jennifer Eccles (his NZ Oaks winning ride) raced in the spring but I suppose if I am based in one state and she races in the other by then travelling between the two might be possible.

"So I will start looking into the options. I know the time is right to have a crack at Australia and I have never ridden better."

Waddell was heartened by the positive feedback he received after announcing his pending move, far more positive than when he looked into a similar move last year.

"This time last year I actually emailed the Gai Waterhouse stable and inquired a trackwork rider's role and I heard back from Adrian (Bott, training partner) once and then it went no further.

"It actually kind of motivated me as because I thought, I'll show them how good a rider I am and I was really dialled in this season.

"There we two or three days this season when I felt invincible out there on the track and now I have to work hard to get some opportunities in Australia."

Waddell had his first day back riding trackwork on Saturday and will ride at trials and potentially even the races here before moving.

"I need to get my fitness up and obviously work on some contacts over there so I will be here for at least the next month.

"But ideally I'd like to get over there soon after that and try and establish myself in either Sydney or Melbourne. But I am open to even riding out of the city to get started.

"And if it goes well then I'd also be happy to try and come back to ride at the big carnivals here.

"So it is all very open but I know now is the right time to try."

Waddell says apart from money one of his motivations for wanting to move was his career after riding.

"I had been thinking about a career in media after riding but the way things are going on that front in New Zealand I don't see that having much future."