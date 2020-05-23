Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement issued by Georgetown - the college where Ewing now coaches - said Ewing is at a local hospital.

The school said the 57-year-old coach is the only member of his team to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a player, Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken by New York with the No 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft, and played for the franchise for 15 seasons, making 11 all-star appearances.

Advertisement

Ewing, who also won Olympic gold medals with the US team in 1988 and 1992, shared the news to emphasise how serious the virus is.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for Covid-19," Ewing said.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing emphasised that he would recover, and thanked everyone supporting him.

"Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines," Ewing said.

"I'll be fine and get through this."

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Following the news, Ewing was inundated with support from fans, and former teammate Charles Oakley sent a touching message.