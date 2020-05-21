Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed that he takes interacting with his fans to a whole new level.

Shortly after splitting with Russian player Anna Kalinskaya, Kyrgios admitted that he sleeps with fans "on a weekly basis" during a Fortnite gaming stream with Twitch user babztv1.

Kyrgios was asked if he had ever slept with a fan, to which he replied: "Yes. In all seriousness if I'm not seeing someone it's a weekly thing."

During the Twitch stream, where he answered several fan questions, Kyrgios also recalled a story where he was distracted by an attractive fan in the crowd during his match against Roger Federer at the Laver Cup.

Advertisement

"I was slicing up Fedz and was like, 'damn'. I wanted to take her out for a drink," he said.

Last week, Kyrgios made headlines for his break up with Kalinskaya, who posted a number of cryptic messages on Instagram appearing to be targeted at Kyrgios.

"We broke up. We aren't friends," she wrote.

"I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please."

READ MORE:

• Tennis star Dominic Thiem has no interest helping struggling tennis players

• Men's tennis big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer sign off on Player Relief Fund

• Tennis: The impossible dream? Tennis NZ reveals strategy to produce a top-100 tennis player

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Letter exposes 'revolting' tennis truth

However, she later clarified that the comments weren't about Kyrgios and that he was a "good person" who "did nothing".

Kyrgios broke his silence about the break up, suggesting that there was nothing ugly about the situation.

"What happened to Kalinskaya? Nothing happened," he said.

Advertisement

"We just went our separate ways.

"Unfortunately, things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."